Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nestlé voluntarily recalls edible cookie dough due to potential plastic contamination
Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential presence of a soft plastic film. The company announced on Thursday that it would be voluntarily recalling select batches of its edible cookie dough product. According to the announcement that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
FDA: Infant head shaping pillows unsafe; don’t use them
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers to not use infant head shaping pillows. The head shaping pillows have been unapproved as medical devices by the FDA as they have been found to be unsafe for sleeping environments. According to the FDA, these products have not...
Comments / 0