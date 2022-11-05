ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nestlé voluntarily recalls edible cookie dough due to potential plastic contamination

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential presence of a soft plastic film. The company announced on Thursday that it would be voluntarily recalling select batches of its edible cookie dough product. According to the announcement that...
ClickOnDetroit.com

FDA: Infant head shaping pillows unsafe; don’t use them

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers to not use infant head shaping pillows. The head shaping pillows have been unapproved as medical devices by the FDA as they have been found to be unsafe for sleeping environments. According to the FDA, these products have not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy