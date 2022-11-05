ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Increase in drunk driving deaths linked to COVID Pandemic

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Crx0P_0izR4P3p00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – According to the CDC, excessive drinking and driving among middle-aged adults increased during the pandemic, leading to a nearly 30 percent increase in alcohol deaths in the United States.

Chelse Byrant, Vice President of Behavioral Heatlh and Recovery Services at the Gandara Center of Springfield, said people may not realize they have a problem.

Half of drinkers can’t tell when they’ve reached the drunk driving limit

More than 140 thousand alcohol related deaths occure annually. In the United States, one in eight deaths among US adults between the ages of 20 and 64 were the result of alcohol.

“Trying to figure out how to work from home do school from home and still be able to take care of your home that was a very difficult thing for people to cope with. So everybody has different coping skills and perhaps using alcohol became somebody’s coping skills and it was more readily available,” said Bryant.

In 2020, the death rate rose to its highest point in 40 years to 26 percent, or 13 deaths per 100 Americans. Experts say the increase in drinking during the pandemic caused the jump in mortality rates.

“I think they don’t recognize it as a problem until it becomes a really big problem and they’ve gotten caught drinking and driving,” said Bryant.

“Sometimes when folks have a problem and they are not addressing it in their life it’s that car crash that really is sort of the the straw that breaks the camels back” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast.

Schieldrop said that by the time someone gets their first dui charge the statistics shows that they’ve already driven drunk more than 80 times before they have actually gotten that first dui.

For more information and support visit the Alcoholics Anonymous website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 61

Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
fox61.com

2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Montville man is facing charges and a $1.5 million bond after he reportedly shot two people at an auto parts store, Newington police said. Officers were called to the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike around 6 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
NEWINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy