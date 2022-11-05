ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss

Despite a solid performance by Cade Cunningham, Detroit could not overcome the Cavalier's mirage from three

This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.

Mobley's Block Party

The 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was an absolute menace on defense. The lanky center was everywhere and not only affected shots with timely help defense but also got excellent positioning to swat shots all game long. By the night's end, he boasted eight blocks - tying Larry Nance Sr. for 3rd most blocks in a single game in All-Time Cavalier history. If there's one thing we learned from this matchup, it's that the Cavaliers' frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley has immense potential on both ends of the floor.

Diallo's Struggles

Hamidou Diallo has been an eyesore to watch at times this season - this game was no different. His strength has always been his quick first step, incredible athleticism, and above-the-rim acrobatics. However, we have yet to witness this consistently from the 24-year-old. He has not missed a beat with getting downhill but has rarely been able to finish around the rim. His dunk attempts have gotten blocked, dump-offs intercepted, and three-point attempts left short. Upon back-to-back poor possessions, Diallo took a three-point-attempt from the corner and hit the top of the backboard. He was subbed out shortly after and didn't see the floor for the rest of the night. It was a disappointing performance, and when bench minutes are divided scarcely between Hayes, Joseph, Diallo, and an incoming Alec Burks, games like these prove to be integral to earning playing time.

