Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...

2 DAYS AGO