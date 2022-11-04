Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
Bryant basketball coach defends running up the score in 108-point win over D3 school
Bryant University men’s basketball beat Thomas College 147-39 Monday night. Coming off their first NCAA Tournament bid, Bryant’s Division I men’s team went 22-10 (15-2) and won the Northeast Conference last season. The Thomas Terriers, a Division III team, went 4-14 (1-10 in North Atlantic Conference play).
ABC6.com
Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points
Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
Norton High School trainer saves life after football game
NORTON -- The Norton High School football team was ending their first game on their new football field Saturday night when the official timekeeper collapsed from an apparent heart attack. But thanks to the quick actions of the team's trainer and coach, he is now recovering a nearby hospital. The Norton High School Lancers won their game against Sharon High School, and Coach Jim Artz pulled his team to the end zone to debrief the game. "The kids were super excited. The town was excited. Full house. We made a big deal of it," said Artz. It was not long until Artz said...
ABC6.com
Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac
Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of cheetah
The Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its cheetahs Monday.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Washington County, RI
Washington County, Rhode Island, is a hidden gem on the east coast. It got its nickname “The Ocean State” because of its gorgeous beaches, pristine waters, and stunning shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean. Washington County, known among the locals as South County, is home to several quaint towns...
mybackyardnews.com
RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI
Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River
Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
johnstonsunrise.net
Her incredible journey
Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Grand Marshal Charlotte Dumas’s Extraordinary Life
Charlotte Dumas’s life has been centered in East Greenwich for so long one could be forgiven for thinking she was simply a nice older woman who led a sedate life. But Dumas, this year’s grand marshal for the EG Veterans Day Parade Friday, has had quite an adventurous life.
DaSilva fends off challenge from Rossi in East Providence mayoral race
East Providence voters will choose their next mayor in the race to lead the fifth-largest city in the state.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College to host free application day for residents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Undergraduate and graduates students looking to apply to Rhode Island College either this spring or next fall can have their application fee waived. The $50 fee will be waived only for residents. Jim Tweed, dean of enrollment management, said that students have come forward in...
WPRI
Enjoy tea time at Sweet Marie’s
Michaela recently paid a visit to Sweet Marie’s Tea Cottage in North Kingstown, where tea time is a longstanding tradition. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth
A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Comments / 0