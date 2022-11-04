ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

ABC6.com

Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points

Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Norton High School trainer saves life after football game

NORTON -- The Norton High School football team was ending their first game on their new football field Saturday night when the official timekeeper collapsed from an apparent heart attack. But thanks to the quick actions of the team's trainer and coach, he is now recovering a nearby hospital. The Norton High School Lancers won their game against Sharon High School, and Coach Jim Artz pulled his team to the end zone to debrief the game. "The kids were super excited. The town was excited. Full house. We made a big deal of it," said Artz.  It was not long until Artz said...
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac

Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
HAMDEN, CT
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada

Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
CRANSTON, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Washington County, RI

Washington County, Rhode Island, is a hidden gem on the east coast. It got its nickname “The Ocean State” because of its gorgeous beaches, pristine waters, and stunning shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean. Washington County, known among the locals as South County, is home to several quaint towns...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI

Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River

Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
FALL RIVER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Grand Marshal Charlotte Dumas’s Extraordinary Life

Charlotte Dumas’s life has been centered in East Greenwich for so long one could be forgiven for thinking she was simply a nice older woman who led a sedate life. But Dumas, this year’s grand marshal for the EG Veterans Day Parade Friday, has had quite an adventurous life.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College to host free application day for residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Undergraduate and graduates students looking to apply to Rhode Island College either this spring or next fall can have their application fee waived. The $50 fee will be waived only for residents. Jim Tweed, dean of enrollment management, said that students have come forward in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Enjoy tea time at Sweet Marie’s

Michaela recently paid a visit to Sweet Marie’s Tea Cottage in North Kingstown, where tea time is a longstanding tradition. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth

A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI

