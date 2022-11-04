NORTON -- The Norton High School football team was ending their first game on their new football field Saturday night when the official timekeeper collapsed from an apparent heart attack. But thanks to the quick actions of the team's trainer and coach, he is now recovering a nearby hospital. The Norton High School Lancers won their game against Sharon High School, and Coach Jim Artz pulled his team to the end zone to debrief the game. "The kids were super excited. The town was excited. Full house. We made a big deal of it," said Artz. It was not long until Artz said...

