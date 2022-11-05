ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win

Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
The Longmont Leader

First televised World Series spurred America’s television boom

The following article, written by James Walker, Saint Xavier University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk desperately waving at his home run to stay in play. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson pumping his arms as he hobbles around second base after muscling a home run off Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A’s dominant closer. The ground ball hit by New York Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson skipping through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.
batterypower.com

World Series Game 6 open thread

The World Series will continue Saturday night with Game 6 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros moved to within one win of a championship with a 3-2 win in Game 5. The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez while the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler in hopes that he can keep their season alive.
The Spun

Ratings Revealed After World Series Goes Up Against NFL

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the World Series. At the same time, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup. As expected, the crucial Game 5 matchup reeled in more TV viewers. Fox got 12.768 viewers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

