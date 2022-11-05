Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win
Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
‘Mattress Mack’ to throw out 1st pitch at Game 6 of World Series in Houston
Gallery Furniture founder Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack," is an icon in the Houston community and it was confirmed Friday night that he would indeed throw out the first pitch before Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros, thousands of fans celebrate World Series win in parade
The Astros celebrated their World Series win with a parade in downtown Houston, Texas. Thousands of fans cheered with many watching from parking garages for a better view. The Astros won 4-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.Nov. 7, 2022.
OPINION: Astros' Depth Was Difference-Maker in 2022 World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros won their second World Series title Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we discuss how the Astros' depth won them their second championship, how Rob Thomson made a major blunder pulling Zack Wheeler at 70 pitches in Game 6, and the incredible baseball life of Dusty Baker.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
First televised World Series spurred America’s television boom
The following article, written by James Walker, Saint Xavier University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk desperately waving at his home run to stay in play. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson pumping his arms as he hobbles around second base after muscling a home run off Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A’s dominant closer. The ground ball hit by New York Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson skipping through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
No. 3 is the No. 1 thing on several Astros fans' minds on Monday. ABC13 spotted multiple signs asking for his hand in marriage.
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
batterypower.com
World Series Game 6 open thread
The World Series will continue Saturday night with Game 6 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros moved to within one win of a championship with a 3-2 win in Game 5. The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez while the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler in hopes that he can keep their season alive.
Peja Stojakovic’s Son, Andrej, Announces CBB Commitment
The small forward will stay out West to play college ball.
Ratings Revealed After World Series Goes Up Against NFL
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the World Series. At the same time, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup. As expected, the crucial Game 5 matchup reeled in more TV viewers. Fox got 12.768 viewers...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win
Sure, the Houston Astros winning the Fall Classic on FOX against the Philadelphia Phillies was huge for the team and its fans. But it was particularly big for one fan, who did some serious dabbling in World Series odds. Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale successfully hedged on his...
