newschannel20.com
Driver air lifted to hospital after I-57 crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Coles County on Saturday. Police say at 7:10 p.m., Trysten B. Fugate, 26, of Sullivan, was traveling eastbound on 100N at the I-57 overpass. Officials say Fugate lost control of his vehicle which left the...
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
25newsnow.com
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
newschannel20.com
Victim killed in Champaign shooting identified
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The teenaged victim killed in Champaign Friday night has now been identified. Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, says 18-year-old Nizeri Carter was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital just after 8:00 p.m. According to Champaign Police, Carter was shot multiple times while in the 1100...
newschannel20.com
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
WAND TV
Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
WAND TV
Car crashes into Danville Royal Donut
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Royal Donut manager tells WAND News that a car crashed into the front of the donut shop around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The store shared photos and a update to their Facebook page Saturday morning. In the post, they say the driver was not injured...
Herald & Review
Man jailed after opening fire in parking lot of Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed after he opened fire at a woman’s car in a bar parking lot, shooting six bullet holes into the vehicle and putting the terrified victim in fear of her life. A sworn affidavit said the attack had happened the...
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
newschannel20.com
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
