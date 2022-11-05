ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Rodeo Association Championships are in Topeka this weekend

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Rodeo Association (URA) Championships are in Topeka this weekend.

The championship finals rodeo will be at the Domer Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend with exciting rodeo events including,

  • Bareback Bronc Riding
  • Saddle Bronc Riding
  • Bull Riding
  • Barrel Racing
  • Calf Roping
  • Forty and Over Calf Roping
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Team Roping

The United Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization established in 1962 that sanctions rodeos primarily in the nine states, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Championship Finals Rodeo is held each fall and features the top 15 contestants in each of nine events. (Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Women’s Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Forty and Over Calf Roping, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, and Team Roping).

URA Schedule in Domer Arena,

  • Friday, 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Championship Round, noon
