United Rodeo Association Championships are in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Rodeo Association (URA) Championships are in Topeka this weekend.

The championship finals rodeo will be at the Domer Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend with exciting rodeo events including,

Bareback Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

Bull Riding

Barrel Racing

Calf Roping

Forty and Over Calf Roping

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

The United Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization established in 1962 that sanctions rodeos primarily in the nine states, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Championship Finals Rodeo is held each fall and features the top 15 contestants in each of nine events. (Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Women’s Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Forty and Over Calf Roping, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, and Team Roping).

URA Schedule in Domer Arena,

Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Championship Round, noon



































































































