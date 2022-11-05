ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

FORT RILEY ( KSNT ) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead .

Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. Stacy Subotich. Thomas has also been charged with assault for stabbing another man in the leg and domestic violence for hitting another victim in the face with his hand.

Thomas entered a guilty plea during an arraignment hearing on Nov. 2, according to Stars and Stripes. Army records cited by Stars and Stripes do not indicate whether or not Thomas pleaded guilty to all or only some of the charges.

Off-duty Lawrence police officer injured in suspected attack

Thomas was initially arrested by the Junction City Police Department, but the case was later handed over to the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the charges were filed through the military justice system, according to Stars and Stripes. Thomas is currently being held in an Army jail.

The next court appearance for Thomas will be on Dec. 2, according to Stars and Stripes.

Stars and Stripes is an independent daily military news and information site authorized by Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense. To check out their site, click here.

