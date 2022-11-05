ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Tallmadge vs. Ursuline

By Ryan Allison
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline moves on to round three after a convincing 45-28 victory over Tallmadge Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Chaney’s season ends in round two, finish with 10-win season

#3 Ursuline (10-2) will take on #2 Canfield (10-1) in round three.

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
