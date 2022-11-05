Highlights: Tallmadge vs. Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline moves on to round three after a convincing 45-28 victory over Tallmadge Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Watch the video above to see the extended highlights from the game.

#3 Ursuline (10-2) will take on #2 Canfield (10-1) in round three.

