Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Selena Gomez's former assistant says the singer didn't 'want to be alive' during her 2016 tour
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film shows Gomez spiraling toward a mental health crisis during her 2016 "Revival" tour. In one clip, Gomez's former assistant says the singer had thoughts of suicide and her eyes were "pitch black."
Selena Gomez Got Sassy After Kidney Donor Francia Raisa's Comment & It's Very 'Interesting'
Selena Gomez is potentially clapping back at a comment made by her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa. The drama started over the weekend when Raisa wrote "interesting" on a post showcasing Gomez's statement about Taylor Swift being her "only friend in the industry." On Sunday, Gomez left her own...
Selena Gomez Had A Major Crush On Another Disney Star
Before there was the celeb dating app Raya, there was the epic 2000s Disney dating pool. At the time, Selena Gomez, aka the queen of Disney channel, dated fellow teen sensation Nick Jonas. But it turns out, even before that, the Wizards of Waverly Place star was holding a torch for another Disney star. During a Nov. 2 interview with Variety, Gomez said that her new documentary, My Mind & Me, will include details about her childhood celebrity crush on... Cole Sprouse.
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On The Silk Slip
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The popstar opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram
Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor No Longer Follows Her On Insta & Reportedly Made A Shady Comment
Selena Gomez's kidney donor and friend Francia Raisa no longer follows her Instagram and reportedly made an "interesting" comment on a recent post. Pop Crave posted a screenshot of Raisa reportedly leaving a comment under a quote of Gomez saying, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor," posted to E! New's Instagram account.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Perceived Francia Raisa Snub
"My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]," said Gomez, getting quite the response from her kidney donor. While promoting her new documentary "My Mind & Me," Selena Gomez seemingly caused some drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa. Last week, Rolling Stone dropped a profile on...
How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online
Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. And today, she's opening up more than ever before, with the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Fans will get to see Selena Gomez in a way they never have before as the film will follow Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health.
Taylor Swift Shared Her Thoughts on Selena Gomez's My Mind and Me Doc in a Moving Way
Selena Gomez's longtime close friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film, which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years and life adjusting to her a bipolar disorder diagnosis, was released on Apple TV+, Swift posted about the project on her Instagram Story. Swift shared footage from a teaser and wrote, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever. 🥹”
Emily Ratajkowski Tells Julia Fox She ‘Can’t Imagine’ Having a Traditional Relationship ‘Ever’ Again
Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox are giving us the crossover episode we never knew we needed. The duo get up close and personal in the latest episode of EmRata's podcast, High Low, in which they openly discuss the complications, struggles, and joys of single motherhood. Ratajkowski shares her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Fox also has a one-year-old son, named Valentino, whom she shares with ex Peter Artemiev.
Watch Selena Gomez Talk ‘My Mind and Me,’ Celebrating 30, and Her Rolling Stone Cover Shoot
During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years. Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed...
Selena Gomez hits back at Francia Raísa’s reaction to Taylor Swift comment
The “wolves” are out. Selena Gomez hit back at Francia Raísa after the “How I Met Your Father” actress commented “interesting” on a post highlighting Gomez’s statement about Taylor Swift being her “only friend in the industry.”. “Sorry I didn’t mention...
Selena Gomez doesn’t plan on watching her documentary ever again ‘It’s triggering’
Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV+ on November 4th. While you can watch the movie as many times as you want, the singer told Kelly Clarkson she only watched it once and doesn’t plan on watching it ever again, calling it “triggering.”
Why Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Keeping Her Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Private for Zayn Malik’s Sake
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio aren’t about to be photographed kissing in the street. A source explained to Entertainment Tonight that while the two are happily still seeing each other following the start of their romance in September, Hadid has chosen to keep their relationship private out of respect to Zayn Malik, her ex-boyfriend and daughter Khai’s father, who she split from a year ago.
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
