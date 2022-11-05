ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TPI Composites (. TPIC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

PLTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated sales from the Americas and Asia segments and profitability in the Americas segment.

