ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun

ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
ERWIN, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy