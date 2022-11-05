Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
Police: Woman charged after fight in Raleigh leads to fatal stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. It happened on the 3000 block of Ashburn Court. Police said 43-year-old Kanniettra Smith is currently in custody concerning the death. Police said the...
17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Orange County teens
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark will be tried as an adult, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Issiah Mehki Ross, 17, of Mebane, went to school, with Clark. Ross is charged with two...
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
cbs17
3 arrested for robbery after showing fake cash for an iPhone, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department has arrested three people after an armed robbery on Wednesday. On Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., Morrisville officers received a call from Cary saying there was an armed robbery in a neighborhood in the northwest area of Morrisville. Police said the victim...
cbs17
2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
WRAL
Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun
ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
cbs17
5 nabbed, drugs and stolen AR-15 seized in Fayetteville raid, police say; armor piercing ammo also found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were busted in a month-long investigation in Fayetteville in which various drugs were seized — including fentanyl and mushrooms, police said Friday. The drug raid took place on Penfield Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. The five...
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween
Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties
Fayetteville Police Department with the help of other agencies were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for shooting at deputies during a chase and multiple break-ins that span numerous counties.
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
