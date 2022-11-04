Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618 votes, or 31.41% of the vote and Campa- Najjar taking 6,047 votes, or 22.04%.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO