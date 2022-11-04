Read full article on original website
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election
Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618 votes, or 31.41% of the vote and Campa- Najjar taking 6,047 votes, or 22.04%.
Tuesday is Last Day to Vote in Statewide General Election
The final day for San Diego County voters to cast their ballots in the Statewide General Election is Tuesday until 8 p.m. at any of the 218 vote centers and 141 official Ballot Drop Box locations throughout the county. All ballot drop box locations around the county will be open...
County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County's unincorporated. areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail outlets,...
SDG&E announced available funds for service area teachers to boost STEM and anti-racism education
San Diego Gas and Electric announced Friday it is providing $250,000 in shareholder funds as matching dollars to help teachers supplement classroom learning with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects, as well as racial equity and inclusion education. The utility company has partnered with the nonprofit crowdfunding platform, Donors...
SD County Awarded Grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program
San Diego County received a $125,000 state grant to fund activities that emphasize pedestrian and bicycle safety. The grant was administered by the California Office of Transportation from approximately 108.5 million in federal funds for 373 grants. The goal is to expand safe walking and biking options state-wide and provide key education and enforcement programs that make roads safer.
Pacific Storm to Bring Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds Through Wednesday
One last day of tranquil weather was in store for San Diego County today in advance of a Pacific storm set to bring widespread. precipitation and gusty winds in the coming week, the National Weather Service said. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into...
