Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
‘I know teams fear us’: Anthony Davis drops bold take on Big 3 with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers may be 2-6 on the season, but Anthony Davis firmly believes that they are still a team to be feared with him, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook leading the way. On Tuesday Davis was asked if he believes opponents get up to face the Purple and...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
Despite his stellar outing (26 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists), the Lakers were outplayed 116-130 by the Jazz.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. A 2-7 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 73 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Chastises Lakers' Defensive Regression Against Jazz
The Lakers gave up 130 points to the Jazz after being considered one of the best defensive teams in the league
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?
LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving
Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash last Tuesday, breaking news emerged that the team would hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the vacant position. NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both made strong reports detailing Brooklyn’s intentions, with the latter indicating that a […] The post Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury
Danilo Gallinari’s untimely injury robbed the Boston Celtics of added bench depth, but the NBA handed them some cash Monday for their troubles. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Celtics will receive a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for the injured NBA veteran. Gallinari inked a new contract with the C’s prior to […] The post 3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
A rematch of Sunday’s epic showdown will take place later Monday night, as the Toronto Raptors hit the road instead to the Windy City to battle it out with the Chicago Bulls on the hardwood. Join us for our NBA odds series, where we reveal our Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick. On Sunday, the 6-4 Raptors […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Azzi Fudd’s 9 3-pointers net compliment from Stephen Curry
Azzi Fudd knew going into this season she was going to have to play a huge role in helping UConn maintain its winning ways following major injuries to its roster. The No. 1 high school recruit from a year showed yesterday she is up for the task. During the Huskies’ 115-42 exhibition win over Kuztown, […] The post Azzi Fudd’s 9 3-pointers net compliment from Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers have looked very impressive early on in the 2022-23 campaign, enjoying a 6-3 start. For the last four games, star Damian Lillard has been out due to a calf strain and it appears he’s ready to return Monday night against the Miami Heat. Via Chris Haynes: “After missing the last four […] The post Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union
Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing
All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn. For his part, Hall of Fame big […] The post Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0