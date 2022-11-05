ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat

When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. A 2-7 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 73 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?

LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving

Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash last Tuesday, breaking news emerged that the team would hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the vacant position. NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both made strong reports detailing Brooklyn’s intentions, with the latter indicating that a […] The post Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury

Danilo Gallinari’s untimely injury robbed the Boston Celtics of added bench depth, but the NBA handed them some cash Monday for their troubles. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Celtics will receive a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for the injured NBA veteran. Gallinari inked a new contract with the C’s prior to […] The post 3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022

A rematch of Sunday’s epic showdown will take place later Monday night, as the Toronto Raptors hit the road instead to the Windy City to battle it out with the Chicago Bulls on the hardwood. Join us for our NBA odds series, where we reveal our Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick. On Sunday, the 6-4 Raptors […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Azzi Fudd’s 9 3-pointers net compliment from Stephen Curry

Azzi Fudd knew going into this season she was going to have to play a huge role in helping UConn maintain its winning ways following major injuries to its roster. The No. 1 high school recruit from a year showed yesterday she is up for the task. During the Huskies’ 115-42 exhibition win over Kuztown, […] The post Azzi Fudd’s 9 3-pointers net compliment from Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat

The Portland Trail Blazers have looked very impressive early on in the 2022-23 campaign, enjoying a 6-3 start. For the last four games, star Damian Lillard has been out due to a calf strain and it appears he’s ready to return Monday night against the Miami Heat. Via Chris Haynes: “After missing the last four […] The post Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union

Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing

All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn. For his part, Hall of Fame big […] The post Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
