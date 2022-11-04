Read full article on original website
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Got $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market right now and searching for companies that are less cyclical and can generate investor returns in a wide range of environments, you're not alone. While no stock is entirely impervious to factors like the economy or market volatility, healthcare stocks can be a...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Disney (DIS) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Driven by fears over consumer spending weakness and broader macro uncertainties, Walt Disney (DIS) stock has been a massive under-performer so far this year, with shares down more than 44% from their 52-week high. However, there are tons of reasons to expect a move much higher in the next few quarters.
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Different From Yours. Here's Why.
Investors from all woks of life tend to follow the teachings and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, Buffett is not only considered to be one of the best investors ever, but he's also one of the richest people in the world, so he's got the results to back it up.
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Downturn
Despite the doldrums the market has been experiencing this year, it's too early to tell if we're in a recession. Another weak quarter will help determine that outcome. In the meantime, it makes sense to be prepared for an economic downturn by buying stocks that can thrive in that environment.
Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Ashland (ASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A quarter ago,...
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Becomes a Penny Stock; Should You Invest?
With a year-to-date decline of over 90% in its stock price, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has become a penny stock. While this enormous correction in its stock price makes it attractive at current levels, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein sees a further correction in RDFN stock. What's more? Redfin stock has an Underperform...
Strength Seen in Veru Inc. (VERU): Can Its 39.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Veru Inc. (VERU) shares ended the last trading session 39.5% higher at $14.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Veru surged on anticipation of...
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report third-quarter 2022 results on November 9 before the bell. Last month, in a preliminary look into September’s performance, Roblox announced solid numbers that indicated user growth. However, there were certain concerns about users that were hard to miss, so RBLX stock might not climb on its Q3 results.
