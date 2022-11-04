ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

TODAY.com

Oprah Winfrey announces her support for Dr. Oz opponent, John Fetterman

Oprah Winfrey is making her voice heard. Ahead of the midterm elections, Winfrey hosted "A Virtual Voting Conversation" on Nov. 3, where she and community leaders discussed the importance of voting during the critical election. During the candid conversation, Winfrey stressed having a plan and casting one's ballot, as well...
Fox News

Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance. Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in...
Pitt News

Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza

Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Mother Jones

Fetterman Wins

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. John Fetterman—who won his first election in 2005 by a single provisional ballot in a race in which fewer than 1,000 people voted—has just won one of the most important Senate races in the nation, media outlets are projecting.
The Independent

Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge

With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz...
