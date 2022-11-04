Read full article on original website
Related
Senate race tight between Fetterman and Oz
The race is tight for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.
2022 Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman projected as winner over Mehmet Oz
CBS News projects that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz in what's been a tight race, giving Democrats a pickup in the evenly split Senate. The two were vying for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
TODAY.com
Oprah Winfrey announces her support for Dr. Oz opponent, John Fetterman
Oprah Winfrey is making her voice heard. Ahead of the midterm elections, Winfrey hosted "A Virtual Voting Conversation" on Nov. 3, where she and community leaders discussed the importance of voting during the critical election. During the candid conversation, Winfrey stressed having a plan and casting one's ballot, as well...
Live election updates: A 'red wave' in the House never appeared while three uncalled Senate races will decide the fate of the chamber
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
John Fetterman hopes support for abortion and good economic news will carry him in close election
As the election enters its final week, John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is trying to turn attention away from a halting debate performance last week by attacking his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. In an interview conducted by video using closed captioning, Fetterman told WESA that he...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles
Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance. Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in...
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Election 2022 live updates: Fetterman edges Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
Hello, and welcome to our continuing coverage of the 2022 midterm election. As votes continue to be counted Wednesday, the battle for control of Congress comes down to just a few races. While Republicans did not see the “red wave” many had predicted, the party seems to be on track...
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Kentucky rejects anti-abortion measure – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Pitt News
Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza
Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Pennsylvania voters reveal how the Oz-Fetterman debate will impact their vote
PHILADELIPHIA – Pennsylvania voters shared differing opinions on how heavily the debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman influenced their vote ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. "It did," one woman, Yahneinpolor, told Fox News. "Because when they asked Fetterman a question, he continued to just not...
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
Fetterman Wins
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. John Fetterman—who won his first election in 2005 by a single provisional ballot in a race in which fewer than 1,000 people voted—has just won one of the most important Senate races in the nation, media outlets are projecting.
Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge
With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz...
Obama joins Fetterman on campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama campaigned for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his Senate race at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing Fetterman’s abilities to serve in the Senate despite his stroke months ago. “John’s stroke did not change who he is, it didn’t change what he cares about, it...
Fetterman or Oz: Whom do you choose? Last chance, Pa. | John Baer
Thanks to the mega-millions spent to win one U.S. Senate seat, we’ve all been told all that’s wrong with John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. It’s been a litany. With both labeled “fraud” and “liar.”
Comments / 0