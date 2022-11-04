ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
NASDAQ

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
NASDAQ

Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
NASDAQ

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ

Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ

Altra Industrial (AIMC) Down 4.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC reported lackluster results for third-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Shares of the company declined 4.5% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 80 cents per...
NASDAQ

Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q3 Loss

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
NASDAQ

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Benefitfocus (BNFT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October

Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ

Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?

Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
NASDAQ

Johnson Controls International Reaches Analyst Target Price

In recent trading, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $64.08, changing hands for $64.13/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ

Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy