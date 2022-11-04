Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
NASDAQ
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
NASDAQ
Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
NASDAQ
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ
Altra Industrial (AIMC) Down 4.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC reported lackluster results for third-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Shares of the company declined 4.5% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 80 cents per...
NASDAQ
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q3 Loss
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
NASDAQ
Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Benefitfocus (BNFT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?
Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
NASDAQ
Johnson Controls International Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $64.08, changing hands for $64.13/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
