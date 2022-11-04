ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Dutchess is a resilient dachshund

About a month ago Bonnie Caston, of Zephyrhills, found out that her 6-year-old dachshund, Dutchess, needed to have both her eyes removed. Bonnie said Dutchess amazes her every day, going up and down the stairs, and going back to her spunky self. Dutchess’ motto is: ‘I may be blind, but I am not handicapped.’
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Beach Beacon

Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death

CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy