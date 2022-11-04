Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
fox13news.com
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
fox13news.com
Heart Gallery in Lutz dozens of smiling faces of children looking for their forever home
LUTZ, Fla. - There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home. Every one of the bright-eyed kids...
Indian Rock Beach Kicks Off The Christmas In Grand Style
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. – The City of Indian Rocks Beach will be hosting the Indian Rocks Beach Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday evening, December 2nd, the Christmas Street Parade on Sunday, December 4th and the Christmas Lighted Boat Parade Saturday night, December 17th. The Christmas
fox13news.com
Fire in Largo duplex sends toddler to hospital; fire rescue transports dog to vet
LARGO, Fla. - An early morning fire broke out in a Largo duplex, sending one child to the hospital Tuesday. The fire happened at a single-story duplex in the 2800 block of Oaklawn Avenue before 7 a.m. Largo Fire Rescue said it's unclear what started the fire, which began in...
Mosaic House of Dunedin featured in trio of architecture-based exhibits at fine art center
All three shows run through Dec. 23.
The Laker/Lutz News
Dutchess is a resilient dachshund
About a month ago Bonnie Caston, of Zephyrhills, found out that her 6-year-old dachshund, Dutchess, needed to have both her eyes removed. Bonnie said Dutchess amazes her every day, going up and down the stairs, and going back to her spunky self. Dutchess’ motto is: ‘I may be blind, but I am not handicapped.’
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Beach Beacon
Second person arrested in Clearwater Beach beating death
CLEARWATER — A second person, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested in the killing of a bicyclist found bludgeoned to death with a tire iron on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was arrested Nov. 1 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and faces a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek announced Thursday.
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Veterans Day Holiday
TAMPA, Fla. – In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Tampa Solid Waste Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Friday, November 11, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows: Residential
Deadline to apply for Hillsborough neighborhood mini-grant program nears
Children in one Hillsborough County neighborhood are enjoying a new park that was paid for through the Hillsborough County neighborhood mini-grant program.
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
Opelika-Auburn News
Ants, rats and roaches: Hurricane Ian's debris stirs up rise in pests in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — For Richard Frank, it's normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian's landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. "I've had five calls today alone about ants," said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. "The ants are going crazy right now."
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
Give the Gift of Experience This Holiday Season
While physical gifts are nice, gifting someone with an experience is a great way to...
