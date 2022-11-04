Read full article on original website
Related
12tomatoes.com
1-Hour Dinner Rolls
Easy, reliable, and so much better than storebought!. From-scratch, pillowy, fluffy dinner rolls in under an hour sounds too good to be true, I know. But it’s not! These rolls are amazing, not just because of the reliable yet delicious outcome, but because they’re so simple to make that they’re achievable by anyone — even if you have no bread baking experience whatsoever. When you can have rolls this good in this little time, there’s no reason to rely on store-bought. And besides, these are WAY better than anything you can get in a grocery store!
12tomatoes.com
Super Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
Save time and energy making crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside potatoes!. I love using my air fryer to cook many different styles of potato sides. Using the air fryer cuts down on oil, gives me plenty of oven space for other dishes if I’m entertaining guests, and makes cleaning up a breeze. The most key aspect of air fryer potatoes for me though, is the time it saves. No matter what type of potato side I’m cooking, the machine cuts down cooking time by as much as 50%, a huge saving that comes in handy for a busy household!
12tomatoes.com
Why Medieval Cooks Loved Almond Milk
Of all the non-dairy milks out there almond milk is the most popular, but many people are torn on how necessary these new-fangled dairy alternatives are. Today we can test to see if a person is allergic to dairy, but go back to the 1200s in Europe and no such tests existed- and yet there was almond milk. Find out how this cow-free milk was used in the old days, despite the misconception that it’s a new invention.
Comments / 0