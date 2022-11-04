Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been together for over a year, and it sounds like they are in it for the long haul. The notoriously private 53-year-old actress and the TV personality are reportedly starting to look ahead to their future. The duo is “so happy and super excited” to be making plans, which might include a wedding, according to an Us Weekly source. A possible marriage is “something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while” The insider added, “They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything. They’re trying not...

