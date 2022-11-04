Read full article on original website
USF Announces Head Coach Jeff Scott Has Been Fired
IMG Academy's 96-0 halftime lead is enough for officials, who call the game early
The Ascenders' regular-season home finale doesn't last very long against West Toronto Prep (Canada)
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 4-6
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center (Ferguson Hll) at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. Cost: $35.50+. Info: Bob the Drag Queen is coming to Tampa. She won...
Biggest costumed bike ride in the world returns to Tampa for the holidays
The 11th Annual Winter Wonder Ride is set for December 10 at Curtis Hixon Park. The event is presented by onbikes and will include a post-ride concert in the park. Y’all feeling festive yet in Tampa? Our bike-friendly city is gearing up to host the 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride at beautiful Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Onbikes is on a mission to give bicycles and helmets to at-risk kids in Tampa Bay this holiday season.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland
Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland. Grateful Walker and St. Pete Dead Fest present Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland November 17-20 with a massive lineup of 23 bands spread over four days. Primitive camping is included with ticket all weekend long (Thursday to Monday).
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including the Pohgoh album release show on Saturday.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Tampa: All Your Options in One Place
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to think about all things food. Whether you’re hosting, enjoying the holiday at home, or want to book a restaurant, we’ve got your Thanksgiving dining plans covered. Thanksgiving Dining in Tampa. Everything you need to know about where to...
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
Taylor Swift announces second Tampa show date; tickets go on sale this month
TAMPA, Fla. - Tickets haven't gone on sale yet for Taylor Swift's recently announced tour, but a second night in Florida has already been added to the lineup. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023.
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Third Tampa Outpost Spring 2023
The growing sandwich franchise currently has two locations in the region, however, this will be the first in Tampa proper.
Much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies is opening in South Tampa this month
And it's gonna be sweet.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
Birria Ramen hotspot Tacos Las Californias opens new restaurant in Tampa
Tacos Las Californias Instagram feed makes you want to eat your phone. Their birria recipe is phenomenal, and they make a birria ramen special that is out of this world. The restaurant/food truck is now expanding with a brand new brick-and-mortar location at 4007 Fiesta Plaza in Tampa. The opening is officially set for November 7 from 11am-9pm.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
