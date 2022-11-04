ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 4-6

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center (Ferguson Hll) at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. Cost: $35.50+. Info: Bob the Drag Queen is coming to Tampa. She won...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Biggest costumed bike ride in the world returns to Tampa for the holidays

The 11th Annual Winter Wonder Ride is set for December 10 at Curtis Hixon Park. The event is presented by onbikes and will include a post-ride concert in the park. Y’all feeling festive yet in Tampa? Our bike-friendly city is gearing up to host the 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride at beautiful Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Onbikes is on a mission to give bicycles and helmets to at-risk kids in Tampa Bay this holiday season.
TAMPA, FL
musicfestnews.com

Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland

Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland. Grateful Walker and St. Pete Dead Fest present Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland November 17-20 with a massive lineup of 23 bands spread over four days. Primitive camping is included with ticket all weekend long (Thursday to Monday).
LAKELAND, FL
travelyouman.com

Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)

Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
CLEARWATER, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Taylor Swift announces second Tampa show date; tickets go on sale this month

TAMPA, Fla. - Tickets haven't gone on sale yet for Taylor Swift's recently announced tour, but a second night in Florida has already been added to the lineup. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts

Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Birria Ramen hotspot Tacos Las Californias opens new restaurant in Tampa

Tacos Las Californias Instagram feed makes you want to eat your phone. Their birria recipe is phenomenal, and they make a birria ramen special that is out of this world. The restaurant/food truck is now expanding with a brand new brick-and-mortar location at 4007 Fiesta Plaza in Tampa. The opening is officially set for November 7 from 11am-9pm.
TAMPA, FL

