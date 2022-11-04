ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Every start 'em, sit 'em decision for or every fantasy football team matters more at this stage of the season. Teams near the top of the standings want to hold onto their top seeds; teams in contention want to pick it up and gun for the leaders; teams in the basement are clinging to hope. Regardless of where you stand, you'll want to check our Week 10 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week to ensure you're making the optimal play at D/ST.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football

In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10

The Top 25 saw arguably its biggest shakeup of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling — including three in top-10 matchups. The biggest game on paper was the "Game of the Century" between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, however, stymying Hendon Hooker and Co. in a grind-it-out 27-13 victory.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, David Njoku affecting Week 10 TE rankings

With Week 10 set to begin on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the waiver wire and the latest injury reports to see who will be in and who will be out on Sunday. This week, we have two key tight ends (Darren Waller and David Njoku) who are dealing with lower body injuries and could be game-time decisions hours before Sunday's kickoff.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 10: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

The NFL DFS main slate for Week 10 is once again going to be a challenging one, especially at the quarterback position. QB has been weaker than usual this year, and bye weeks, injuries, and a game in Germany are knocking out a couple of high-quality options from the main slate. There is only one top-tier quarterback guaranteed to play and be healthy this week, which gives daily fantasy football players fewer traditional stacking options. Finding differentiation in DraftKings and FanDuel lineups is even more important than usual.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama falls to No. 9 in most recent CFP rankings

The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were just released and the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 9 after the upset loss to the LSU Tigers. The loss led to a big hit to Alabama’s playoff chances as no team with two losses has ever qualified. It is worth noting that Alabama’s two losses both came on the road against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

College football Week 11 bowl projections: Michigan, Ohio State create two Big Ten-team playoff

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are headed toward what could be a battle of 11-0 teams on Nov. 26. If that happens, then it's feasible both teams could make the College Football Playoff. At least it should be. Sporting News' Week 11 bowl projections have the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals along with fellow unbeaten teams in No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 TCU. There is not an argument for anybody else right now.
EAST LANSING, MI

