Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Titans-Chiefs NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments includes riding Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'
Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
Our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings are full of potential sleepers and waiver-wire streamers, which will likely come in handy considering several key wide receivers are out because of byes and even more are dealing with injuries. First, let's start with the potential streamers. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Dolphins), Wan'Dale Robinson...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Colts fire Frank Reich? Bad offense, long-term QB issues lead to Indy's rare midseason coaching change
The Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes. After going 3-5-1 in their first nine games, the organization has decided to move on from its head coach. Frank Reich was fired on Monday midway through his fifth year with the Colts, as owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams
Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football (Updated)
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Frank Reich firing, Jeff Saturday hiring puts Colts in tough spot vs. Raiders in Week 10
The Colts made a couple of critical decisions about the future of their franchise on Monday when they fired coach Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday to replace him on an interim basis. The decision to part with Reich wasn't a shock. The Colts were off to a 3-5-1 start...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury
Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton-Lamar Jackson package deal? Former Saints coach teases team-up in 2023
Sean Payton is channeling his inner Colonel "Hannibal" Smith. If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he'll likely have his pick of available jobs. He'd also potentially have his pick of available quarterbacks, if things break his way. While rumors have attached the former Saints head...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 10 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners continue to face tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and things stay difficult in Week 10. Injuries keep piling up (Jonathan Taylor, Darren Waller, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, David Njoku, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Bengals, Patriots, Jets, and Ravens) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 10 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff bracket: Here's what a 12-team playoff would look like after Week 10
There are four remaining undefeated teams after Clemson and Tennessee went down last Saturday. Soon enough, however, one loss will not mean you need to fret about your spot in the college football playoff. When the field expands to 12 teams, most one-loss Power 5 teams will feel pretty safe about their standing.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints
There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football
In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in second CFP poll of 2022?
It took all of one week for the College Football Playoff committee's initial rankings to go the way of the dodo, thanks to a trio of top-10 losses in Week 10. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama lost on Saturday, throwing the rankings for Week 11 completely out of focus.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 10 pickups, free agents
The waiver gods haven't been kind to fantasy football owners lately. Most years, the top Week 10 waiver wire pickups are full of some midseason breakouts and at least one or two key injury replacements, but this year, we're truly picking through the free agent scraps. Guys like Jeff WIlson Jr., Greg Dulcich, Mecole Hardman, Treylon Burks, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Cole Kmet could certainly have impacts throughout the season, but few project to receive huge FAAB bids or high waiver claims this week. Nonetheless, you need to have your budget in order and know who to prioritize, and we're here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Colts hire Jeff Saturday? What to know about interim head coach, from Hebron Christian Academy to ESPN
With a hulking frame, unmatched aggression and an effervescent smile, Jeff Saturday stole Colts fans' hearts during his playing career. For his second act in Indianapolis, he's hoping to give them something back: a winning football team. That's easier said than done, admittedly. Saturday, the Indy legend-turned-ESPN analyst, was hired...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals have salty response to Week 11 Steelers game getting flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'
The Bengals' Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" game vs. the Steelers is no more. Rather, it no longer will be played on "SNF." Instead, Cincinnati's AFC North battle vs. Pittsburgh has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, leaving the Chiefs-Chargers game to move up and take over the 8:20 p.m. ET slot on NBC.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Andy Dalton is starting for the Saints instead of Jameis Winston
When the Saints opened the 2022 NFL season, Jameis Winston was serving as their starting quarterback. The veteran quarterback was entering his third year with the Saints, and he was hoping to build on what was a solid start to his 2021 campaign before it was derailed by a torn ACL.
ng-sportingnews.com
2022 Primetime NFL Betting Trends: Sunday and Monday Night Football dominated by underdogs…and the under
Weird things happen in primetime games. Anyone familiar with the NFL and the sports betting industry has uttered such a phrase — and not just because an underdog occasionally covers a huge spread or two elite offenses engage in defensive slugfests every once in a while. Recent data from Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games prove a well-traveled theory: primetime pigskin is dominated by underdogs, and the UNDER has become the king of nationally-televised over/unders.
