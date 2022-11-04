Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper
The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Yankees fans’ favorite left field option could be destined to join NYY past his prime
The year is 2022. The New York Yankees require a left-handed hitting complement to their big boppers in the outfield who can pound 15-20 homers, but also make consistent contact. The Yankees need someone who rarely strikes out and can hold their own defensively. The Yankees need Michael Brantley, just...
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
