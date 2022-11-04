ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Largest Law Firm In The World To 'Retire' Role Of Global Chairman

In the first 10 years of our existence, we have accomplished under Joe’s leadership that which was entirely improbable when we embarked on this journey. Now we are positioning Dentons to go from being the world’s largest global law firm to the world’s leading global law firm. In recognition of all of those accomplishments, the global firm is retiring the role of global chairman.
Oof, Demand For Mergers & Acquisitions Work Takes A Hit

Hint: Other practice areas taking a demand hit are tax down by 3 percent, and real estate down by 2.9 percent.
Being The Change You Want To See

Aaron Baer, an ex-Biglaw partner passionate about driving change in the legal profession and practicing what he preaches. By day, he maintains an active corporate law practice at a leading boutique firm that he also co-runs. By night, he runs multiple training companies focused on providing the training he wished he had as a law student and junior associate. He is also the co-founder of The Authentic Lawyer Summit.
Keeping In-House Counsel In-House

As a whole, corporate legal departments have long provided superior work-life balance when compared with the Biglaw lifestyle. But even with an increasing focus on benefits other than compensation in the industry, a new survey suggests that corporate law departments are not immune to a downward trend in workplace satisfaction.

