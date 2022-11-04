ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Demonizing in politics needs to stop

I’m writing this a few days before election day; but from where I sit, if the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment fails to pass muster with voters, a campaign fueled by the Illinois Policy Institute could take a big share of the credit. The proposed constitutional amendment is backed...
ILLINOIS STATE
35th Illinois House: Hurley, Hebein square off again

The Nov. 8 election will see state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) running against Republican candidate Herb Hebein, for the second consecutive time. Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer, would like to improve on his results on his first run in 2020, when Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. First...
ILLINOIS STATE
Community foundations crucial in Illinois

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own. Most Americans have a strong connection to our country, but our most tangible, visceral and enduring attachments are to...
ILLINOIS STATE

