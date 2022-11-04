Read full article on original website
Demonizing in politics needs to stop
I’m writing this a few days before election day; but from where I sit, if the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment fails to pass muster with voters, a campaign fueled by the Illinois Policy Institute could take a big share of the credit. The proposed constitutional amendment is backed...
35th Illinois House: Hurley, Hebein square off again
The Nov. 8 election will see state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) running against Republican candidate Herb Hebein, for the second consecutive time. Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer, would like to improve on his results on his first run in 2020, when Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. First...
Community foundations crucial in Illinois
Editor’s Note: This op-ed was distributed by Capitol News Illinois on behalf of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own. Most Americans have a strong connection to our country, but our most tangible, visceral and enduring attachments are to...
Pigskin Wrap: Brother Rice and Mount Carmel to meet for fourth time in two seasons
For the fourth time in two seasons, league rivals Brother Rice and Mount Carmel will do battle. The way the playoffs have shaken out, 24th-seeded Brother Rice (7-4) will visit top-seed Mount Carmel (11-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the IHSA Class 7A quarterfinals. The matchup materialized after second-round action...
