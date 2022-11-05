ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28

North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Elmwood-Murdock 16

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Central Valley 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 20

Howells/Dodge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 8

Class D6=

Quarterfinal=

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 13

Parkview Christian 54, Red Cloud 32

Pawnee City 62, Potter-Dix 47

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38, Shelton 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

