Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28
North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Elmwood-Murdock 16
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Central Valley 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 20
Howells/Dodge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 8
Class D6=
Quarterfinal=
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 13
Parkview Christian 54, Red Cloud 32
Pawnee City 62, Potter-Dix 47
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38, Shelton 13
