It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.02, or 0.62%, to $3.26. The The Lion Electric Company has recorded 3,770 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Lion Electric Announces the Production of its First Made in America School Bus in its Joliet Illinois Factory.

