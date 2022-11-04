The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Agora Inc. (API) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $3.18. The Agora Inc. has recorded 138,603 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Agora, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022.

8 HOURS AGO