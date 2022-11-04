The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.09, or 0.83%, to $10.90. The StoneCo Ltd. has recorded 20,090 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted StoneCo Announces Transition in Leadership Roles – Thiago Piau to become Board Member and Pedro Zinner to become CEO.

1 DAY AGO