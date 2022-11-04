Iowa trappers can expect to find good numbers of furbearers available statewide when the season begins on Nov. 5. “Our furbearer population is stable or trending up for most species, except for muskrats and gray fox,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Our muskrat population is good here and there in the marshes with ideal habitat and have water, but overall the population has been in a gradual decline overall over the past thirty years.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO