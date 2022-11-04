Read full article on original website
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
KCCI.com
When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
iowa.media
Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years
Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
iheart.com
Iowa Weekend: Puppies, Wolves, And Ogres Oh My!
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview Iowa weekend events featuring puppies, wolves, and a lovable ogre! Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Fur Harvest Season Starts Nov. 5
Iowa trappers can expect to find good numbers of furbearers available statewide when the season begins on Nov. 5. “Our furbearer population is stable or trending up for most species, except for muskrats and gray fox,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Our muskrat population is good here and there in the marshes with ideal habitat and have water, but overall the population has been in a gradual decline overall over the past thirty years.”
homegrowniowan.com
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show
If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
cbs2iowa.com
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan’s’ Weather Outlook Model for November
(Des Moines) October has been one of the top twenty driest months statewide over the past 150 years. There is some good news on the Horizon. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining in the weather outlook models. He says any moisture we can get before it...
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
