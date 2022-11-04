ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years

Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Weekend: Puppies, Wolves, And Ogres Oh My!

Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview Iowa weekend events featuring puppies, wolves, and a lovable ogre! Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Fur Harvest Season Starts Nov. 5

Iowa trappers can expect to find good numbers of furbearers available statewide when the season begins on Nov. 5. “Our furbearer population is stable or trending up for most species, except for muskrats and gray fox,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Our muskrat population is good here and there in the marshes with ideal habitat and have water, but overall the population has been in a gradual decline overall over the past thirty years.”
IOWA STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season

Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
WEST BRANCH, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show

It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show

If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Rainfall reports from unusual November storm

A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa

I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
