It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in...
Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage
A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
Snow storm closes Anchorage schools, slows morning traffic
An overnight snow storm closed Anchorage schools on Thursday and slowed morning traffic. Anchorage School District officials announced the school closure shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday citing the weather’s impacts on its strained bus system. The district also canceled all after-school activities. The National Weather Service warned of slippery...
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities. Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for...
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s fifth governor Bill Sheffield died Friday. He was 94 years old. Sheffield battled aging and dementia and died at his home in Anchorage, according to John Pugh, a close friend of the family. Sheffield was a Democrat, and served as governor from 1982 to 1986, when Alaska’s economy was booming from the explosion of oil field development on the North Slope.
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
Anchorage’s Sayvia Sellers ranked 28th nationally; see how that stacks up against Alaska ballers of the past
It’s official: Sayvia Sellers will begin the high school basketball season on the McDonald’s All-American Game watch list. The reigning Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year out of Anchorage Christian sits at No. 28 in ESPN’s most recent top 100 rankings for the Class of 2023. The...
Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of six town hall meetings centered on possible school closures in the Anchorage School District was held Thursday night at Birchwood ABC Elementary, and it drew quite a crowd. The gatherings are designed to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions about...
Seward Highway reopens following closure due to accident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed near mile 108 due to a car accident with injuries for several hours on Thursday. Anchorage police wrote in an online dispatch that the Seward Highway was closed in both directions. Details regarding the accident, including injuries, are not yet available.
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage schools join others around nation that will close on Election Day to make voting easier, more secure
The Anchorage School District will close schools on Nov. 8, Election Day, at the request of the Alaska Division of Elections. The officially stated reason is that it will make voting easier and reduce pressure on the parking lots and school campuses at the 54 school voting locations in Alaska’s largest city.
Anchorage schools will close on Election Day in response to elections officials’ request
(Alaska Beacon) - Anchorage schools will be closed on Election Day, with students working from home because of a request from the Alaska Division of Elections, officials from both agencies said this week. Gail Fenumiai, director of the elections division, said the request was not related to security concerns. Elections...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian collision in Eagle River, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report. Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the North Eagle River Loop Road intersection and Eagle River Loop Spur.
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
