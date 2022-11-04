ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Bonnie
1d ago

The election isn’t over. Why post unofficial results till it’s over then post official results.

KRQE News 13

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day

Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements

CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on the economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that the economy is the number one issue for many New Mexican voters. And in a recent ad, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the economic progress her administration has made. But what are the facts? KRQE News 13 is looking into the gubernatorial […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX

