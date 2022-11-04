ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades ago, the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State Supreme Court reduces passing score for bar exam

Beginning in 2023, law school graduates seeking to practice in Colorado will benefit from a slightly lower minimum passing score on the bar exam. The Colorado Supreme Court on Friday announced it has adjusted the minimum score from the current 276 down to 270, which will begin with the February 2023 administration of the exam.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
OHIO STATE
CNY News

Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now

A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...

