Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades ago, the […]
thecentersquare.com
Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
Arizona Capitol Times
Supreme Court presses state on its rejection of Arizona death-row appeal
Supreme Court justices challenged Arizona’s claim Tuesday that a death row inmate should not get a chance to appeal his sentence, based on what one justice called a “Kafkaesque” ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court. John Montenegro Cruz said he was denied the opportunity to tell the...
WECT
N.C. Supreme Court affirms business court’s jurisdiction over DuPont, allowing Attorney General’s case to move forward
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: 5...
Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action
The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Judge orders Orleans sheriff to court over lack of inmates showing up for hearings
NEW ORLEANS — Following demands from Criminal Court judges and exclusive story by WWL-TV on the limited number of incarcerated defendants being brought to court for their scheduled hearings, Sheriff Susan Hutson scrambled to increase the numbers, almost doubling the transports over the past week. But that didn’t stop...
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of California animal welfare law
California voters decided in 2018 that pork sold in the state must originate with pigs that have room to turn around in their pens.
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
State Promises Additional Tests After Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Point to ‘Unidentified DNA’ Under Dead Wife’s Fingernails
Defense attorneys for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh — whose legal woes are myriad — on Thursday lambasted prosecutors for allegedly failing to explain precisely when the state believes the defendant’s wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were murdered.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reduces passing score for bar exam
Beginning in 2023, law school graduates seeking to practice in Colorado will benefit from a slightly lower minimum passing score on the bar exam. The Colorado Supreme Court on Friday announced it has adjusted the minimum score from the current 276 down to 270, which will begin with the February 2023 administration of the exam.
thecentersquare.com
School employee takes suit against union to Ohio Supreme Court
(The Center Square) – A nonunion school guidance counselor wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide if she can hire her own lawyer for a grievance with her school system, rather than be forced to use union representation. The court has not set a hearing date for Barbara Kolkowski,...
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Air Force veteran in dispute over VA benefits
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up an appeal from an Air Force veteran who had challenged the authority of the Department of Veterans Affairs to deny him certain disability benefits.
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now
A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
