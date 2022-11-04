In October, the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) decreased 4.1 points to 56.7, an all-time low since the index’s inception in 2011. The full index is down 18.8 points year over year. Also a new survey low, only 16% of respondents said that now is a good time to buy a home, while the percentage who believe now is a good time to sell decreased abruptly from 59% to 51% in October.

1 DAY AGO