NBC Sports
Antisemitism ruins another sneaker deal. Following Kyrie Irving’s suspension by the Brooklyn Nets due to posting links to an anti-Semitic film on social media, Nike has suspended its relationship with the star point guard. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8,” Nike said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.” Irving was suspended for at least five games...
