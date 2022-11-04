ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Susan Hilbert
2d ago

Tax credit...Child tax credits.....Where the hell is the $1200.00 dollar stimulus check for families or elderly or disabled who earn less than $80,000 a year. I MEAN MUST TAXPAYERS HAVE TO HAVE CHILDREN TO GET ANY EXTRA HELP FROM THIS OVERLY TAXED STATE?????

LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg

Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another

HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

