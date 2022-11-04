Read full article on original website
Susan Hilbert
2d ago
Tax credit...Child tax credits.....Where the hell is the $1200.00 dollar stimulus check for families or elderly or disabled who earn less than $80,000 a year. I MEAN MUST TAXPAYERS HAVE TO HAVE CHILDREN TO GET ANY EXTRA HELP FROM THIS OVERLY TAXED STATE?????
5
thebrownandwhite.com
13 years, no change: Reflecting on Pennsylvania’s minimum wage
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 an hour since 2008 — for the past 13 years. This means someone working a minimum wage job, working for 2,000 hours a year, makes under $15,000 annually. Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a plan earlier this year to increase the wage...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
Suit seeks to have Pennsylvania mail-in votes lacking dates counted (UPDATE)
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
Gov. Candidate Josh Shapiro: ‘I have confidence’ in Pennsylvania election officials
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) talks to Dasha Burns about the governor’s race and his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano.Nov. 5, 2022.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
WGAL
Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg
Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
Pa. top court says mail-in ballots with ‘incorrect’ dates must be set aside
With Election Day three days away, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued guidance regarding what is and isn’t a valid mail-in ballot based on the dates on outer envelopes. For now, the court has directed boards of elections not to count absentee and mail-in ballots received on Nov. 8...
therecord-online.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
therecord-online.com
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade to...
