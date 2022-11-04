Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news
After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
NFL world reacts to viral Kirk Cousins video
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to an impressive 7-1 record on the season. Many Vikings players were extremely excited about the victory following the game, which led to a hilarious video of Kirk Cousins celebrating the win. In a video shared by Vikings cornerback...
Sean Payton makes NFL coaching return admission
Former New Orleans Saints head coach and current Fox commentator Sean Payton admitted that he doesn’t plan to stay away from coaching for long. In fact, he’s already talking about coming back to coaching, but only for the right reasons and the right team. “I do think at...
Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims
It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
NFL world reacts to Panthers shocking quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, due largely to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s epic four-touchdown first-half performance. The Panthers decided to make a surprising move at quarterback to start the second half when head coach Steve Wilks benched former XFL...
Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
NFL world calls for Jameis Winston after Andy Dalton stinker
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran quarterback Andy Dalton the team’s starter regardless of health over Jameis Winston earlier this season. He may want to rethink that decision after another mediocre performance from Dalton on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. Dalton and the Saints struggled mightily...
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL world blasts refs for no PI call on pass to Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears lost 35-32 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Justin Fields was brilliant, and the Bears would’ve been in position to potentially win the game — and at least be in field goal territory — if not for a brutal no-call by the officiating crew on a pass from Fields to brand-new weapon Chase Claypool.
NFL world roasts Aaron Rodgers, Packers for dud against Lions
Sunday was a day to get right for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Playing the 1-6 Lions, who entered the day on pace to give up the most points in an NFL season, the Packers should have been clicking on all cylinders. Instead, Rodgers looked bad and...
Ravens blasted for blatant lack of effort on Saints’ TD
By and large, the Baltimore Ravens came up big defensively in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. That said, the effort — or lack thereof — specifically from defensive backs Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark, is hard to ignore. The Ravens led the Saints 27-6...
Justin Fields blasts referees for “missed” pass interference call
NFL fans were busy on twitter in the immediate aftermath of the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, blasting the officiating crew for a brutal no-call on a potential pass interference that ultimately cost the Bears a chance of winning the game. Bears quarterback Justin Fields voiced his opinion on the matter shortly after the game concluded.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ stellar rushing performance
We’ve gotten used to seeing epic performances out of Patrick Mahomes since he became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans was another one, albeit in a different style than we’ve grown accustomed to. Mahomes and the Chiefs...
Rex Ryan unveils shocking new look Sunday
The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 22-17, in New Jersey on Oct. 30. A week later, at least one Jets fan is still suffering collateral losses from the defeat. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN analyst, appeared on the network’s Sunday episode of NFL Countdown wearing the instantly recognizable look of his old rival, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Player calling for one massive NFL change
Last week, Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell suffered a knee injury during the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and this week he watched teammate Rashan Gary suffer a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. Campbell believes one thing is to blame: artificial turf. On Monday morning,...
New Orleans Saints should return to Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton may be putting up stats, but he's not winning games. The Saints need someone who can create at quarterback.
NFL world offers brutal critique of Malik Willis in loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans were yet again without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, resulting in the second career start for rookie quarterback Malik Willis on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willis flashed some extremely impressive throws in the game but simply was not able to establish any sort...
