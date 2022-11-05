ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Matthews official concerned taxpayer money was spent improperly to promote referendum

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzA6V_0izPcLom00

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A town leader in Matthews believes her colleague used taxpayer money to promote bond referendums on the ballot.

The town spent $1,750 to design a website and a logo with the message “Moving Matthews Forward.”

The logo itself doesn’t say to vote yes, but Commissioner Gina Hoover thinks that it’s implied.

Another commissioner posted on Instagram that Matthews Mayor John Higdon had magnets made to support the bonds with the logo the town paid for.

“The logo was put on the magnet,” Hoover said. “And it says, ‘Vote yes’ on there. And that is now in my opinion, the town is now endorsing to vote yes. And for me, that’s a misuse of public funds.”

“It’s hard to know exactly where the line is here,” said Chris Cooper, professor of political science at Western Carolina University. “It is a publicly available logo, right? Anybody watching, or you, or I could go there, download it and use it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCnvl_0izPcLom00

Higdon said nothing prevents an elected official from advocating for or against a bond referendum and added, “Nothing the town has paid for advocates voting for or against the bonds. I purchased the car magnets shown on your attachment with my own personal funds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUqYt_0izPcLom00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less

Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
FORT MILL, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home

Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy