Fort Worth, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tickets go on sale for Cirque du Soleil’s 'Corteo' performances in Frisco

Cirque du Soleil will perform "Corteo" at Frisco's Comerica Center between May 17-21. Tickets are now on sale. (Courtesy Maja Prgomet) Cirque du Soleil is bringing its production of “Corteo” to Frisco’s Comerica Center, located at 2601 Avenue of the Stars. Ticket sales were made available to the general public as of Nov. 7, according to a Cirque du Soleil news release. The company will perform seven times between May 17-21. “Corteo,” which made its debut in 2005, features 16 circus acts, including an acrobatic ladder specialist and an artist marionette. People can buy their tickets via Comerica Center’s website or Cirque du Soleil’s website.
FRISCO, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ARGYLE, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
Thrillist

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas Embraces the Spirit of Taos for a Transformative Cause

Emcee Jenny Anchondo with co-chairs Ashley White and Shannon Hanberry (Photo by Nate Rehlander) The glorious Taos, New Mexico is dear to the heart of many travel-loving Texans. Just a road trip away, the otherworldly town is a true escape. With its defining style in mind, the Friends of Wilkinson Center, an auxiliary group that supports the organization’s mission to provide pathways of self-sufficiency with respect, hosted its ninth annual Spirit of Taos event on Friday, October 14. With Southwestern attire, a mariachi welcome, and post-dinner dancing soundtracked by the lively Jimmy Stadler Band, the annual event is one of Dallas’ most laid-back, lovely fundraisers.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town

My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Steven Johnson: An early look at TCU’s next opponent, Texas

TCU football will be center stage on Saturday night as they battle another ranked opponent at Texas. The game has Big 12 and College Football Playoff ramifications, but also features some of the best individual talent in the country. The obvious storyline of TCU facing former head coach Gary Patterson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

Get Into Los Arboles While the Getting Is Good

Los Arboles… translation: The Trees. That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the tranquil and secluded neighborhood just east of Preston Forest Shopping Center off of Forest Lane. Mature live oaks (the arboles of which we speak) abound along with other species, and several ponds...
DALLAS, TX

