Sanford, FL

Orlando Weekly

Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags

Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando

Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Construction Underway of WOW! Fiber Network in Altamonte Springs

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced construction is underway in its first Greenfield market in Central Florida, bringing WOW!’s all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Altamonte Springs. WOW!’s entrance into Seminole County is part of the company’s growth into new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Seminole County prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole

Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. The road to Mullet Lake park is still under water, more than a month after Ian. "We can't stand any more water, we don't need any more water, but we'll...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
OCOEE, FL

