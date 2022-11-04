Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags
Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
westorlandonews.com
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
westorlandonews.com
Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando
Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
westorlandonews.com
Construction Underway of WOW! Fiber Network in Altamonte Springs
WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced construction is underway in its first Greenfield market in Central Florida, bringing WOW!’s all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Altamonte Springs. WOW!’s entrance into Seminole County is part of the company’s growth into new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.
New Jersey runner makes history at Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New Jersey runner Megan Curham made history on Sunday at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. For the fourth straight year, Curham, of Warren, New Jersey, completed the 13.1-mile course as the first female finisher, becoming the event’s only four-time champion.
Volusia residents fear damage from impact of Subtropical Storm Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Nicole is leaving many people anxious in Central Florida about flooding and coastal damage. The dunes washed away during the last storm and buildings along the beach are very vulnerable. Nicole is expected to pound the coast this week and has people in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
click orlando
76-year-old purposely hit Flagler construction worker with Porsche, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old driver faces charges after he purposely hit a construction worker who was directing traffic, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Steimle, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast. Deputies said the victim was directing traffic on Camino Del Mar...
WESH
Seminole County prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole
Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning as Subtropical Storm Nicole creeps closer to Florida. The road to Mullet Lake park is still under water, more than a month after Ian. "We can't stand any more water, we don't need any more water, but we'll...
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
