Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites

John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover

Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.

