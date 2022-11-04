Read full article on original website
Related
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Confronted Blake Shelton About Adam Levine, Per Sources
Though Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice next year, there's gossip that his wife Gwen Stefani is already asking him to walk away from one of his show connections — namely, former Voice coach Adam Levine. On September 19, The Voice returned to NBC with season 22 featuring Blake,...
Watch Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Sing ‘Lay Me Down’ at CMT Memorial Concert
At a special tribute event, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and Willie Nelson's son performed the country song 'Lay Me Down' together.
John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites
John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
Noah Cyrus Described Her Xanax Addiction As A 'Dark Bottomless Pit'
It's always great to hear someone overcoming their addiction.
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic throwback photo with her superstar husband Blake Shelton.
Business Insider
Gigi Hadid quits Twitter saying it has become more of a 'cesspool of hate' and 'bigotry' under Elon Musk's leadership
Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover
Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.
Comments / 0