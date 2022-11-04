Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Renogy Showing its RV Solar Power Solutions at RVDA Con/Expo
Solar energy product maker Renogy will be exhibiting its REGO Series and Renogy ONE, the company’s newest solar power solutions for mobile and off-grid living, at the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) Convention & Expo this week at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Specifically designed for mobile RV applications, the...
rv-pro.com
ROUTE 66 RV Network Announces New Dealer Members
ROUTE 66 RV Network, which claims to be the largest network of independent RV dealers in North America, announced the addition of seven new dealerships to its network:. (Note that Camper’s Choice RV was formerly known as Clear Creek RV Center.) Four Seasons RV, Abilene, Kansas. River Wind RV,...
rv-pro.com
Forest River, Tiffin on NHTSA Recall List
Two RV manufacturers made it onto the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s weekly recall list. Forest River reports that its 2020-21 Coachmen Brookstone and Shasta Phoenix, and 2019-22 Coachmen Chapparal and Chapparal Lite are being recalled to a cross-member that may not retain holding tanks. The recall number is 22V813.
rv-pro.com
Report: Outdoor Recreation Industry Worth $862B Annually
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released economic data it gathered in 2021 that shows how hugely beneficial outdoor recreation is to the overall U.S. economy. These new numbers show outdoor recreation generates $862 billion in economic output annually, or 1.9% of the nation’s GDP, along with the supporting 4.5 million jobs.
rv-pro.com
ASA Electronics and Tristar Partner to Offer iN·Command on Every Trailer
ASA Electronics announced a collaboration with trailer maker TriStar Manufacturing to offer customers a safer experience with Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by iN·Command. Tristar Manufacturing makes a variety of trailers, including utility, dump and goosenecks, and they are all made in the USA. “Partnering with ASA Electronics aligns...
rv-pro.com
KING Unveils Newest Roof-Mounted Satellite Antenna
At the RVDA Convention Expo in Las Vegas this week, KING debuted a new roof-mounted satellite that it said will provide RVers with the same level of satellite connectivity on the road that they enjoy at home. The KING Phoenix Automatic Roof-mounted Satellite Antenna System is the latest addition to the company’s line of satellite products.
rv-pro.com
Micro-Air on Hand at RVDA Convention
Micro-Air, the New Jersey electronics manufacturer of the soft start for RV and what it claimed is the only aftermarket drop-in replacement thermostat for RVs, will be exhibiting at the RV Dealers Association Convention in Las Vegas. The show began today. The EasyStart 364 soft starter and the EasyTouch RV...
rv-pro.com
Your Campground’s Electric Vehicle Roadmap: EV Toolkit
The National ARVC, the nonprofit organization that serves the campground and RV campground market, has announced the launch of its Electric Vehicle Toolkit, an all-inclusive guide to preparing outdoor hospitality businesses for the EV revolution. This interactive toolkit, built with the help of fellow industry leaders Electrical Works, NewBook, Utility Supply Group and Wild Energy, is for outdoor hospitality businesses at all stages of the process to aid in navigating the EV world and its introduction to the industry.
Comments / 0