The National ARVC, the nonprofit organization that serves the campground and RV campground market, has announced the launch of its Electric Vehicle Toolkit, an all-inclusive guide to preparing outdoor hospitality businesses for the EV revolution. This interactive toolkit, built with the help of fellow industry leaders Electrical Works, NewBook, Utility Supply Group and Wild Energy, is for outdoor hospitality businesses at all stages of the process to aid in navigating the EV world and its introduction to the industry.

1 DAY AGO