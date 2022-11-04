Read full article on original website
getnews.info
ShibaNFT Officially Launched on Google Play Store, bringing its AR and AI Integrations to the Market
ShibaNFT is a cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger network. The project’s mission is to become a leader on the XRPL network through token utility and premium NFT development. Non-fungible tokens and blockchain technologies are steadily reshaping the landscape of the crypto space. With their soaring popularity, more and...
Finding the Utility in Authentication Friction
An interview with Lenny Gusel, former head of cybersecurity solutions at J.P. Morgan and fraud strategy executive at Bank of America, about the implications and effective implementation of advanced payments authentication. --- Cross-platform ubiquity. Plans to implement passkey sign-in across platforms by Google, Microsoft and Apple have generated plenty of...
todaynftnews.com
Nik Storonsky of Revolut announces the integration of the chat function with NFT profile pics
In accordance with the recent revelation made by CEO Nik Storonsky, the new instant messaging feature of Revolut, which was just launched yesterday in the European Economic Area and the UK, will be incorporating NFT profile pictures. Nik Storonsky joined the Web Summit and spoke about the exciting journey of the fintech unicorn.
geekwire.com
LeadScorz, which uses AI to analyze sales leads, lands $5.6M
LeadScorz, an AI-based marketing tool that analyzes digital sales leads, landed $5.6 million in a Series A round to fuel growth and boost hiring. Veteran entrepreneur Pat Murphy launched the company in 2018. The Seattle startup features a patent-pending tech component that “grades” incoming sales leads from web pages and phone calls using criteria such as geography or other demographics. The company’s software integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
ZDNet
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
thecoinrise.com
Developers to Receive a Version of Solana Mobile Phone Next Month
In preparation for the release of the Solana mobile phones known as Saga, pre-production versions of the phones are scheduled to be shipped off to developers on December 15th. Ahead of the Saga phone release in the first quarter of 2023, these developers will commence testing decentralized applications for the Solana dApp store on the phones.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Mobile Hotspot Remote Access Feature in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Windows operating system has a feature called "Mobile Hotspot" which lets you share your internet connection with other devices. If you have this feature turned on, anyone with the right password can connect to your hotspot.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone and University of Auckland Unveil 5G-powered Technology Hub, Te Ahi Hangarau
Vodafone and the University of Auckland Business School officially unleashed the 5G-powered technology hub, Te Ahi Hangarau, powered by Vodafone at a launch event last week. The tech hub is already helping to spark innovative ideas by enabling students to harness emerging technologies thanks to significant financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.
marktechpost.com
Top Tools For Machine Learning Simplification And Standardization
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two innovative leaders as the world benefits from technology’s draw to sectors globally. Choosing which tool to use can be difficult because so many have gained popularity in the market to stay competitive. You choose your future when you select a machine learning...
daystech.org
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
PC Magazine
T-Mobile to Charge New $35 Activation Fee From Nov. 15
Internal documents have revealed that T-Mobile is set to introduce a wide-ranging new $35 activation fee later this month. As The T-Mo Report reveals, T-Mobile will charge what it's calling a "Device Connection Charge" (DCS) of $35 on most transactions. That includes new line activations, line upgrades, postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and "broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices."
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Deep Learning-Based Method For Adapting An MDE Model Trained On One Labeled Dataset To Another, Unlabeled Dataset
Depth data is crucial for various robot uses, including navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance. Monocular depth estimation (MDE), which makes depth predictions using only a single image, can be more useful in particular situations. It is inexpensive, compact, power-efficient, and requires no calibration over its long service life. Due to...
How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S
Using virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can be beneficial in so many ways. Apart from being a convenient one-stop shop for answers to any query you may have, they can be a huge time saver that allows you to streamline the hands-free use of compatible devices within your vicinity. For avid video gamers, this includes your Xbox Series X|S.
bitcoinist.com
Introducing Self, the Web3 Fraud Prevention Platform
London — November 3, 2022 — Self, the Web3 fraud prevention platform and decentralised trust network, has announced their recent beta launch. Harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the Self platform solves fraud and the many issues surrounding it. The Self Network provides an array of user benefits spanning digital identity, data sovereignty, and end-to-end encrypted communications, with the open platform allowing developers to create a broad range of additional products. A comprehensive set of APIs and SDKs allows businesses to seamlessly integrate Self into their existing platforms and workflows.
The Windows Club
How to create QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms
If you have created a form and want to share it on your website or send it to someone via QR code, you may not be able to do that using in-built options in Google Forms. Although Microsoft Forms has an in-built option, you can also follow this guide to create a QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms. For your information, you need to use the Google Chrome browser to create such a QR code for your form made in those online form builders.
futurumresearch.com
Google Expands the Reach of Google Meet through Zoom Interoperability and the Addition of Device Partnerships with Poly and Logitech
Analyst Take: Google’s expansion of the reach of Google Meet is a smart move. Through interoperability with Zoom, combined with the addition of new hardware partnerships with Poly and Logitech, the benefit to customers is clear. First, interoperability: Google announced embedded bi-directional interoperability between Google Meet devices and Zoom...
itsecuritywire.com
Ansell Adds Exabeam Fusion for Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response
Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader and creator of New-Scale SIEM for advancing security operations, announced today that Ansell has adopted Exabeam Fusion security information and event management (SIEM) across its U.S. locations and offices. Ansell, a world leader in providing health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being, chose Exabeam Fusion to establish a normal baseline of activity across its business, IT and security environments, including its Cisco product security stack, to quickly detect abnormalities that may indicate a cybersecurity threat or attack.
Woonsocket Call
Major Mobile App Development Trends In 2022 That You Need To Keep Your Eye On
Mobile apps are the future of technology, and it is not just because they are convenient to use, the way we do business, and how we interact with people. Hyderabad, Telangana Nov 6, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - As one of the leading mobile app development company in India, Poulima Infotech has been helping startups, enterprises, and entrepreneurs across the world build successful applications. We offer low-cost services that are still high-quality with a fast turnaround time and responsive design. There's a lifetime guarantee on all of our apps so you can be sure that your app is a hit without any risk. Get in touch with one of our experts today to get to know more about how Poulima Infotech can help bring your app idea to life!
