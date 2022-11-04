Read full article on original website
Investopedia
U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rise by 261,000 in October, Topping Expectations
The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding estimates and led by health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing, even as the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The strong jobs report could signal to the Federal Reserve that the economy can withstand further interest rate hikes.
US Economy Exceeds Expectations With 261,000 Jobs Added Last Month
The United States economy far exceeded expectations of job growth last month set by the Dow Jones, despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases, NBC News reports. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, however, the unemployment rate also increased to 3.7%, the Labor Department announced on Friday (November 4). The...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed...
Fed seen sticking to rate rises after jobs report
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen taking its benchmark policy rate upward after a government report Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, but also signaled some signs of slack in the labor market.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data
Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
invezz.com
USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data
The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Job Growth Strong in October, but Cracks Emerging
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. The Labor Department's...
Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
The US jobs market is still going strong despite ongoing recession fears
The US added 261,000 jobs in October, better than economists expected, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market unwavering despite stiff interest rates hikes
(Adds details, services industry data, analyst comments) Productivity rebounds at 0.3% rate in third quarter. WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.
U.S. Payrolls Defy Fears and Jump by 261,000 in October
The American economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Department of Labor announced Friday. The payroll numbers were higher than some predicted, but the rate of unemployment—which rose to 3.7 percent—got slightly worse, despite remaining near a 50-year low. The news comes after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates yet again in a bid to counter inflation. The central bank on Wednesday signed off on its fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, with benchmark borrowing rates moving to a range of between 3.75 percent and 4 percent after a year at 0 during the pandemic.Read it at CNBC
U.S. job growth still red-hot but showing some signs of cooling
While the national jobs market is still robust, some slowing could be evidence that the Fed’s strategy to quell record inflation is starting to work.
US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report
The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says
While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street's most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic.
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
CNBC
U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
