Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.89 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.54. This compares to loss of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2022: FIVN,GRWG,TASK,DIOD,LITE
Technology stocks were advancing in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5% Tuesday afternoon. In company news, Five9 (FIVN) rose almost 15% after the cloud software firm reported Q3 earnings and revenue beating year-ago comparisons and Wall...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -116.67%....
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2022: SPWR, HLGN, METC, SEDG
Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting an 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1%. West Texas Intermediate...
Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.96 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -81.13%....
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -151.06%....
