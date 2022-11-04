Heather Ward ‘15 has been named Vice President of Human Resources for the University of Findlay effective November 1, 2022. Ward is no stranger to the University of Findlay, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Business Management from UF in 2015, and currently pursuing her MBA at Findlay. After more than 15 years in human resources with Whirlpool Corporation, Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., and DHL Supply Chain, Ward joined the University of Findlay staff in March of 2021, when she took the role of Assistant Director of Human Resources. After a short 17 months, she stepped into the role of Interim Vice President of Human Resources at the University of Findlay.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO