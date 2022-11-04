Read full article on original website
findlay.edu
Heather Ward ’15 Named University of Findlay Vice President of Human Resources
Heather Ward ‘15 has been named Vice President of Human Resources for the University of Findlay effective November 1, 2022. Ward is no stranger to the University of Findlay, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Business Management from UF in 2015, and currently pursuing her MBA at Findlay. After more than 15 years in human resources with Whirlpool Corporation, Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., and DHL Supply Chain, Ward joined the University of Findlay staff in March of 2021, when she took the role of Assistant Director of Human Resources. After a short 17 months, she stepped into the role of Interim Vice President of Human Resources at the University of Findlay.
findlay.edu
Oilers Wrap Tri-Meet with Wayne State and Northern Michigan
Detroit, Michigan - The University of Findlay men and women's swimming and diving teams wrapped their meet with Wayne State and Northern Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5. The men succumbed to both #13 Northern Michigan and #20 Wayne State. The women also fell to both #11 Northern Michigan and #19 Wayne State.
findlay.edu
Oilers Pick Up Four All-Conference Honors
Findlay, Ohio - On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced the 2022 Men's and Women's Cross Country All-Conference selections for this season. Findlay received four all-G-MAC picks. Juniors Noah Fisher and Jordan Foster, as well as senior Gabrielle Lawrence picked up first team all-G-MAC. Junior Maya Hamsher took home second team honors.
findlay.edu
Roughnecks Open Season at Michigan State Open
East Lansing, Mich. – The University of Findlay wrestling team kicked off the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Nov. 5 with their annual trip to the Michigan State Open in East Lansing, Michigan. Findlay had 19 athletes compete across 11 different brackets, two of which recorded top finishes. Sophomore Gary...
findlay.edu
Oilers Complete Great Midwest Championship | Take Fourth and Sixth
Findlay, Ohio- The University of Findlay men's and women's cross country teams competed at Hillcrest Golf Course for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Oilers men finished sixth while the women took fourth. Men. Findlay was led by junior Noah Fisher. Fisher, the...
findlay.edu
Findlay Wins Back-to-Back | Handled the Storm
Painesville, Ohio – The University of Findlay volleyball team has now won back-to-back games, topping the Lake Erie Storm 3-0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-19) on Saturday, Nov. 5. With the victory, Findlay now has a record of 18-13 and are 14-4 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play. Lake Erie falls to 3-25 on the year with a 1-17 record in the G-MAC.
findlay.edu
Oilers Win Fifth Straight on Windy Day in Findlay
Ru: Carter,Tai - 74 Rec: Davis,Kharion - 38 Postgame with Head Coach Kory Allen (88.3 WLFC – Tim Montgomery) Findlay, Ohio – The University of Findlay football team defeated Walsh University on a windy day in Donnell Stadium, taking down the Cavaliers by a score of 20-7 on Saturday, Nov. 5. The victory is the fifth consecutive for the Oilers who own the longest current win streak in the conference and guarantee yet another winning season for the program, the 11th in the past 12 seasons. Findlay is now 6-4 on the season and boast a 5-2 record in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play while Walsh falls to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
