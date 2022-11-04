‘I Was Devastated,’ Black Pregnant Woman Recalls Being Accused of Fraud By White Nurse In Philly Clinic

Last month, a video of a white nurse practitioner in Philadelphia accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud went viral. The pregnant woman is now speaking out. In the disturbing Oct. 6 video, the woman, who goes only by the name “Jillian,” is experiencing pregnancy complications at seven months. Jillian was at the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pa. to collect a doctor’s note to begin maternity leave from her job as a home health aide. The nurse practitioner can be heard saying to her in the lobby of the clinic, “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant? That you were not going to work? Because I had three kids. I worked up until the second they were born.”

