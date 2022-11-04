‘I Was Devastated,’ Black Pregnant Woman Recalls Being Accused of Fraud By White Nurse In Philly Clinic

The arrogance to ask what was she thinking when she got pregnant 😮. And to compare her pregnancies to hers. And to make the statement " you planned" not to work. As if she's the owner of her place of employment. or hired by her job as the workman's comp company. Or better yet the young lady is a slave who has to work in the field while in labor and return to picking cotton, harvesting tobacco or rice within days while bleeding and torn. Shr doesn't deserve a job or a license.
Wow—I don’t care about the color; this nurse was completely out of line, unprofessional, and over the top—constitutes patient (two patients, mom & baby) abuse. Very dangerous for mom And baby becoming so upset, which can increase BP, potentially release harmful hormones for mom & baby, and could potentially bring on premature labor! This “nurse practitioner” needs to be FIRED. Absolutely UNFIT to work around clients and their unborn babies.
Yep that's how I almost died n lost my vision. My baby was born 31wks weighing 2lb 14oz with slight bleeding on the brain and eyes didn't develop properly. They told me at the hospital she didn't qualify for disability she weighed to much! She is now 35 lbs at 6 1/2. Took 3yrs to get disability! I lost everything my savings my job my health! Hysterectomy was my outcome later at the age of 37! GOD IS GOOD SO KEEP PUSHING MAMAS!!! SWEET JOURNEY!!! I WILL BE HEALTHY ONE DAY SOON!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious ProductsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 81