Norristown, PA

‘I Was Devastated,’ Black Pregnant Woman Recalls Being Accused of Fraud By White Nurse In Philly Clinic

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Shucky Ducky
3d ago

The arrogance to ask what was she thinking when she got pregnant 😮. And to compare her pregnancies to hers. And to make the statement " you planned" not to work. As if she's the owner of her place of employment. or hired by her job as the workman's comp company. Or better yet the young lady is a slave who has to work in the field while in labor and return to picking cotton, harvesting tobacco or rice within days while bleeding and torn. Shr doesn't deserve a job or a license.

jc
3d ago

Wow—I don’t care about the color; this nurse was completely out of line, unprofessional, and over the top—constitutes patient (two patients, mom & baby) abuse. Very dangerous for mom And baby becoming so upset, which can increase BP, potentially release harmful hormones for mom & baby, and could potentially bring on premature labor! This “nurse practitioner” needs to be FIRED. Absolutely UNFIT to work around clients and their unborn babies.

Latrice La'Shawn
3d ago

Yep that's how I almost died n lost my vision. My baby was born 31wks weighing 2lb 14oz with slight bleeding on the brain and eyes didn't develop properly. They told me at the hospital she didn't qualify for disability she weighed to much! She is now 35 lbs at 6 1/2. Took 3yrs to get disability! I lost everything my savings my job my health! Hysterectomy was my outcome later at the age of 37! GOD IS GOOD SO KEEP PUSHING MAMAS!!! SWEET JOURNEY!!! I WILL BE HEALTHY ONE DAY SOON!!!

BET

Black Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Interaction With A White Nurse

Last month, a video of a white nurse practitioner in Philadelphia accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud went viral. The pregnant woman is now speaking out. In the disturbing Oct. 6 video, the woman, who goes only by the name “Jillian,” is experiencing pregnancy complications at seven months. Jillian was at the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pa. to collect a doctor’s note to begin maternity leave from her job as a home health aide. The nurse practitioner can be heard saying to her in the lobby of the clinic, “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant? That you were not going to work? Because I had three kids. I worked up until the second they were born.”
