Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Gives First Opinion Since Taking Office
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her first opinion since taking office this summer, dissenting from the court’s ruling in an Ohio death row inmate’s claim. NBC News reports Jackson and fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a brief, two-page opinion that the court should have ruled in favor of Davel Chinn, who was convicted of murder during a robbery in Dayton in 1989. The Supreme Court denied Chinn’s appeal.
105-Year-Old Black Woman Who First Voted in 1964 Casts Early Ballot in Georgia
“I’ve been voting since they let us vote,” Simmons told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). “I think it is my duty to do it.” Simmons first registered to vote in the summer of 1964, at the age of 47, according to state records, and has voted for 19 presidents, 22 Georgia governors, and countless other politicians, including U.S. senators, county commissioners, and sheriffs.
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
Early Voting in Georgia Sets Record—Over 2.5M Residents Cast Ballots
Early voting in Georgia has broken a new record in the state, as more than 2.5 million residents have cast early in-person or absentee ballots heading into Election Day. According to NBC News, 49% of the early voters are registered Democrats and 42% are Republicans. Additionally, 70% of early voters were 50 and older and 56% were women.
"It wasn't supposed to be racist": One man sends a message to city of Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, GA. — UPDATE (Monday):. LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton responded to our inquiries about this story via email:. The International Building Code, Health Codes, Fire Safety Code, City Zoning and Ordinances apply equally to everyone. They are written to help protect the health and safety of communities and citizens. We are happy to work with any property owner or potential business owner to help them understand these Codes and how to meet them.
NAACP President Encourages Georgia To Turn ‘Black’ on Election Day
During a tour of Atlanta-area churches on Sunday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson made a statement to the state of Georgia encouraging voters to make an impact this year. According to The Hill, Johnson said he hopes the state turns “Black” on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Although they...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Rappers Vic Mensa, Hundred Round Kado Team Up To Send Books to Illinois Jails To Liberate Incarcerated
Great things come out of the Chi-town hustle. Grammy-nominated rapper and Chicago native Vic Mensa has reportedly joined forces with his friend and fellow rapper Hundred Round Kado to launch Books Before Bars, a program to send books to incarcerated people in Illinois jails to liberate them. As reported by...
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
Wells Fargo Invests $355K To Support Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs
Mega companies are providing funding for initiatives that focus on supporting Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Wells Fargo Bank announced a $355,000 investment in The Inclusivity Project, a program of the Northern California Small Business Development Centers (NorCal SBDC), to support Black businesses. “The Inclusivity Project is a strategic partnership between...
