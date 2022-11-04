ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Gives First Opinion Since Taking Office

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her first opinion since taking office this summer, dissenting from the court’s ruling in an Ohio death row inmate’s claim. NBC News reports Jackson and fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a brief, two-page opinion that the court should have ruled in favor of Davel Chinn, who was convicted of murder during a robbery in Dayton in 1989. The Supreme Court denied Chinn’s appeal.
105-Year-Old Black Woman Who First Voted in 1964 Casts Early Ballot in Georgia

“I’ve been voting since they let us vote,” Simmons told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). “I think it is my duty to do it.” Simmons first registered to vote in the summer of 1964, at the age of 47, according to state records, and has voted for 19 presidents, 22 Georgia governors, and countless other politicians, including U.S. senators, county commissioners, and sheriffs.
"It wasn't supposed to be racist": One man sends a message to city of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, GA. — UPDATE (Monday):. LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton responded to our inquiries about this story via email:. The International Building Code, Health Codes, Fire Safety Code, City Zoning and Ordinances apply equally to everyone. They are written to help protect the health and safety of communities and citizens. We are happy to work with any property owner or potential business owner to help them understand these Codes and how to meet them.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
Wells Fargo Invests $355K To Support Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Mega companies are providing funding for initiatives that focus on supporting Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Wells Fargo Bank announced a $355,000 investment in The Inclusivity Project, a program of the Northern California Small Business Development Centers (NorCal SBDC), to support Black businesses. “The Inclusivity Project is a strategic partnership between...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

